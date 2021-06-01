The SVP & GC of Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP & GC of Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS – Research Report), John Edward Hayes, sold shares of DKS for $437.7K.

Following John Edward Hayes’ last DKS Sell transaction on March 23, 2021, the stock climbed by 22.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion and quarterly net profit of $362 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.33 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $143 million. The company has a one-year high of $101.30 and a one-year low of $33.91. DKS’s market cap is $8.71 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.20.

Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.94, reflecting a -0.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Dick’s Sporting Goods has been negative according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.