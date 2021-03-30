The SVP GC of Darden is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP GC of Darden (DRI – Research Report), Matthew Broad, exercised options to sell 10,700 DRI shares at $59.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.55M.

Following Matthew Broad’s last DRI Sell transaction on April 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 77.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $149.73 and a one-year low of $43.11. DRI’s market cap is $18.73 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -7449.00. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.53.

Based on 24 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $154.58, reflecting a -7.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Darden has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator. The LongHorn Steakhouse segment includes the results of the company-owned LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. The Fine Dining segment comprises of the premium brands that operate within the fine-dining sub-segment of full-service dining and includes the results of its company-owned The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s restaurants. The Other Business segment aggregates the remaining brands and includes the results of its company-owned Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze restaurants; and from franchises and consumer-packaged goods sales. The company was founded by William B. Darden in 1938 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.