The SVP & GC of Cryolife (NYSE: CRY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & GC of Cryolife (CRY – Research Report), Jean Holloway, sold shares of CRY for $17.56K.

In addition to Jean Holloway, 2 other CRY executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Jean Holloway’s last CRY Sell transaction on March 11, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

Based on Cryolife’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $76.15 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,178,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $32.34 and a one-year low of $16.13. CRY’s market cap is $1.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -84.60.

The insider sentiment on Cryolife has been negative according to 88 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue; JOTEC products, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on external services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.