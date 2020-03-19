The SVP, GC, CCO, Sec. of Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, GC, CCO, Sec. of Main Street Capital (MAIN – Research Report), Jason Beauvais, bought shares of MAIN for $22.94K.

In addition to Jason Beauvais, 9 other MAIN executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Jason Beauvais’ holding in the company was increased by 1.32% to a total of $1.94 million.

Based on Main Street Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $61.37 million and quarterly net profit of $16.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.3 million and had a net profit of $9.51 million. The company has a one-year high of $45.10 and a one-year low of $14.11. Currently, Main Street Capital has an average volume of 605.10K.

Starting in November 2019, MAIN received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Main Street Capital has been positive according to 266 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Main Street Capital Corp. is a business development company. The fund focuses on providing customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle market companies.