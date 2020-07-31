The SVP, GC & CCO of RPM International (NYSE: RPM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, GC & CCO of RPM International (RPM – Research Report), Edward Moore, bought shares of RPM for $2.01M.

Following this transaction Edward Moore’s holding in the company was increased by 128.74% to a total of $4.46 million. Following Edward Moore’s last RPM Buy transaction on October 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 16.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $86.48 and a one-year low of $42.85. RPM’s market cap is $10.59 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.17, reflecting a -10.6% downside. Five different firms, including RBC Capital and Wells Fargo, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in July 2020, RPM received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

RPM International, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals. The Consumer segment is comprised of rust-preventative, special purpose and decorative paints, caulks, sealants, primers, nail enamels, cement and wood care coatings, and other branded consumer products. The Specialty segment includes industrial cleansers, restoration services equipment, colorants, exterior finishes, edible coatings, and other specialty original equipment manufacturer coatings. The company was founded by Frank C. Sullivan in May 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, OH.