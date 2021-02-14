The SVP, Forest Resources of Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) is Selling Shares

On February 12, the SVP, Forest Resources of Rayonier (RYN – Research Report), Douglas Long, sold shares of RYN for $171.6K.

Following Douglas Long’s last RYN Sell transaction on August 31, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Rayonier’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $206 million and quarterly net profit of $10.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $179 million and had a net profit of $15.99 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.46 and a one-year low of $15.96. Currently, Rayonier has an average volume of 419.52K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $32.00, reflecting a 7.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on Rayonier has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Douglas Long’s trades have generated a -15.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.