The SVP Finance, Treasurer and CFO of Buckle (NYSE: BKE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP Finance, Treasurer and CFO of Buckle (BKE – Research Report), Thomas Heacock, sold shares of BKE for $105.1K.

In addition to Thomas Heacock, 2 other BKE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Buckle’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $251 million and quarterly net profit of $41.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $224 million and had a net profit of $25.98 million. The company has a one-year high of $42.36 and a one-year low of $11.76. Currently, Buckle has an average volume of 314.07K.

The insider sentiment on Buckle has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Buckle, Inc. engages in the manufacturing and trading of apparel, footwear, and accessories. It manages and operates retail stores. The company markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. It provides its products under the brands BKE, BUCKLE BLACK, OUTPOST MAKERS AND VEECE. The Buckle was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.