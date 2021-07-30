The SVP – Finance & CFO of Sherwin-Williams Company is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP – Finance & CFO of Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW – Research Report), Allen Mistysyn, exercised options to sell 22,749 SHW shares at $88.22 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.52M.

Following Allen Mistysyn’s last SHW Sell transaction on March 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 111.0%.

Based on Sherwin-Williams Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.38 billion and quarterly net profit of $649 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.6 billion and had a net profit of $596 million. The company has a one-year high of $293.05 and a one-year low of $211.51. SHW’s market cap is $76.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.30.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $315.50, reflecting a -8.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sherwin-Williams Company has been negative according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Allen Mistysyn's trades have generated a -25.3% average return based on past transactions.

Founded in 1866, Ohio-based The Sherwin-Williams Co. manufactures and sells paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments including, The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.