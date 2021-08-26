The SVP, Finance & CAO of Synopsys is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, Finance & CAO of Synopsys (SNPS – Research Report), Kankanwadi Sudhindra, exercised options to sell 6,325 SNPS shares at $58.39 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.03M.

Following Kankanwadi Sudhindra’s last SNPS Sell transaction on December 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 70.3%. In addition to Kankanwadi Sudhindra, 2 other SNPS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Synopsys’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion and quarterly net profit of $199 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $964 million and had a net profit of $253 million. The company has a one-year high of $327.58 and a one-year low of $193.55. Currently, Synopsys has an average volume of 521.57K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $340.14, reflecting a -4.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Synopsys has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kankanwadi Sudhindra's trades have generated a -37.6% average return based on past transactions.

California-based Synopsys, Inc. is a software company which develops electronic products and software applications in the electronic design automation (EDA) industry. The firm operates through two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and associated services, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes security and quality solutions for software development across many industries.