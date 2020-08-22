The SVP, Finance and CFO of Barnes Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, Finance and CFO of Barnes Group (B – Research Report), Christopher Stephens, exercised options to sell 36,000 B shares at $33.07 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.41M.

In addition to Christopher Stephens, one other B executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $68.60 and a one-year low of $30.22. B’s market cap is $1.89 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.80. Currently, Barnes Group has an average volume of 251.34K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.00, reflecting a -13.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Barnes Group has been negative according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Barnes Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units. The Aerospace segment consists of original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and the manufacture and delivery of aerospace aftermarket spare parts. The company was founded by Wallace Barnes in 1857 and is headquartered in Bristol, CT.