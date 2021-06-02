The SVP Finance & Accounting of Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP Finance & Accounting of Kforce (KFRC – Research Report), Jeffrey Hackman, sold shares of KFRC for $64K.

Following Jeffrey Hackman’s last KFRC Sell transaction on August 09, 2011, the stock climbed by 56.6%. In addition to Jeffrey Hackman, 4 other KFRC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Kforce’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $363 million and quarterly net profit of $13.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $335 million and had a net profit of $9.11 million. The company has a one-year high of $64.09 and a one-year low of $25.73. KFRC’s market cap is $1.4 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.20.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.75, reflecting a 3.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Kforce has been negative according to 90 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kforce, Inc. engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Finance and Accounting. The Technology segment focuses on the areas of information technology (IT) such as system architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security. The Finance and Accounting segment offers services in relation with general accounting, business analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budget preparation and analysis, mortgage and loan processing, cost analysis, professional administration, outsourced functional support, credit and collections, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.