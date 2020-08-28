The SVP, E-MS BU of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, E-MS BU of TTM Technologies (TTMI – Research Report), Anthony Princiotta, sold shares of TTMI for $77.98K.

Following Anthony Princiotta’s last TTMI Sell transaction on August 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $16.25 and a one-year low of $8.06. Currently, TTM Technologies has an average volume of 828.97K. TTMI’s market cap is $1.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.50.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.25, reflecting a -22.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on TTM Technologies has been negative according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Anthony Princiotta's trades have generated a -17.4% average return based on past transactions.

TTM Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. It offers products such as backplanes, system integration, chassis assemblies, integrated circuit substrates and chips, and engineering services. The company was founded on March 20, 1978 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.