The SVP, Corporate Administration of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) is Selling Shares

On September 3, the SVP, Corporate Administration of Tetra Tech (TTEK – Research Report), Richard Lemmon, sold shares of TTEK for $566.2K.

Following Richard Lemmon’s last TTEK Sell transaction on February 19, 2021, the stock climbed by 8.9%. In addition to Richard Lemmon, 3 other TTEK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tetra Tech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $802 million and quarterly net profit of $51.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $710 million and had a net profit of $45.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $152.23 and a one-year low of $85.91. TTEK’s market cap is $8.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.20.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $168.00, reflecting a -10.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Tetra Tech has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tetra Tech, Inc. engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide. The CIG segment includes infrastructure and related environmental and geotechnical services, testing, engineering, and project management services to commercial and local government clients across Canada. The RCM segment focuses on the results of the wind-down of its non-core construction activities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.