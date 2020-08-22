The SVP, Corp Development of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ: WLFC) is Selling Shares

On August 21, the SVP, Corp Development of Willis Lease Finance (WLFC – Research Report), Austin Chandler Willis, sold shares of WLFC for $58.33K.

In addition to Austin Chandler Willis, one other WLFC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $74.46 and a one-year low of $14.11. WLFC’s market cap is $133 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.20. Currently, Willis Lease Finance has an average volume of 11.38K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $58.33K worth of WLFC shares and purchased $630 worth of WLFC shares. The insider sentiment on Willis Lease Finance has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft, and provide related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations. The Spare Parts Sales segment offers aircraft engine parts and materials through the acquisition or consignment of engines from third parties. The company was founded by Charles F. Willis, IV in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.