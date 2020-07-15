The SVP, Corp Dev., Alkermes, Inc. of Alkermes is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP, Corp Dev., Alkermes, Inc. of Alkermes (ALKS – Research Report), Michael Landine, exercised options to buy 5,523 ALKS shares at $18.10 a share, for a total transaction value of $99.97K.

This is Landine’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on KOPN back in May 2016 This recent transaction increases Michael Landine’s holding in the company by 2.74% to a total of $3.95 million.

Based on Alkermes’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $246 million and GAAP net loss of -$38,654,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $223 million and had a GAAP net loss of $96.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.35 and a one-year low of $11.98.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $19.00, reflecting a 0.5% upside.

The insider sentiment on Alkermes has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification. The company was founded on May 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.