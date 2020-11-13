The SVP, Corp. Contr of Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) is Selling Shares

On November 12, the SVP, Corp. Contr of Owens & Minor (OMI – Research Report), Michael Wayne Lowry, sold shares of OMI for $222.2K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.75 and a one-year low of $3.63.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.75, reflecting a -15.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Owens & Minor has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company. It integrates technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and manufacturers across the continuum of care. The firm has distribution, production, customer service and sales facilities located across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The company was founded by Otho O. Owens and G. Gilmer Minor in 1882 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.