The SVP & COO of Knowles is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP & COO of Knowles (KN – Research Report), Daniel Giesecke, exercised options to sell 36,419 KN shares at $17.91 a share, for a total transaction value of $770.3K.

Based on Knowles’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $233 million and quarterly net profit of $27.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $206 million and had a net profit of $5.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.11 and a one-year low of $14.03. KN’s market cap is $1.97 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.40.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00, reflecting a -12.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Knowles has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers. The Precision Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, electromagnetic interference filters, capacitors, single layer capacitors, precision variable capacitors, and thin film devices across diverse end markets, such as industrial, defense, aerospace, medical, and telecommunications markets. The company was founded by Hugh Knowles in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.