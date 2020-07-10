The SVP, Controller and PAO of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP, Controller and PAO of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE – Research Report), Theodore Alan Huizenga, sold shares of RARE for $182K.

Following Theodore Alan Huizenga’s last RARE Sell transaction on July 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $36.31 million and GAAP net loss of -$119,025,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $96.76 million. The company has a one-year high of $91.77 and a one-year low of $31.99. Currently, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 259.22K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.33, reflecting a 9.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has been negative according to 89 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Theodore Alan Huizenga’s trades have generated a 29.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. Crysvita is an antibody administered via subcutaneous injection used for the treatment of XLH. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.