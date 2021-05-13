The SVP-Containerboard of Packaging (NYSE: PKG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP-Containerboard of Packaging (PKG – Research Report), Charles Carter, sold shares of PKG for $1.42M.

Following Charles Carter’s last PKG Sell transaction on October 30, 2017, the stock climbed by 47.3%.

Based on Packaging’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.81 billion and quarterly net profit of $167 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.71 billion and had a net profit of $142 million. The company has a one-year high of $156.54 and a one-year low of $86.93. Currently, Packaging has an average volume of 95.25K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $137.57, reflecting a 9.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Packaging has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on transportation assets, as well as rail cars, and trucks. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.