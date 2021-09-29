The SVP, Commercial Performance of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Commercial Performance of Renewable Energy Group (REGI – Research Report), Chad Stone, sold shares of REGI for $39.47K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Renewable Energy Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $816 million and quarterly net profit of $79.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $544 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $117.00 and a one-year low of $45.06. Currently, Renewable Energy Group has an average volume of 827.79K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $84.67, reflecting a -41.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Renewable Energy Group has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstocks and methanol into biomass-based diesel. The Services segment offers services for managing the construction of biomass-based diesel production facilities and managing ongoing operations of third party plants and collects fees related to the services provided. The Corporate and Other segment includes trading activities related to petroleum-based heating oil, and diesel fuel as well as corporates activities. The company was founded in August 2006 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.