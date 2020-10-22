The SVP & CIO of Sleep Number is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP & CIO of Sleep Number (SNBR – Research Report), Joseph Hunter Saklad, exercised options to sell 14,374 SNBR shares at $28.02 a share, for a total transaction value of $922K.

Following Joseph Hunter Saklad’s last SNBR Sell transaction on February 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.3%.

Based on Sleep Number’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $531 million and quarterly net profit of $51.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $475 million and had a net profit of $28.05 million. The company has a one-year high of $67.30 and a one-year low of $15.27. Currently, Sleep Number has an average volume of 461.07K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $62.00, reflecting a 0.1% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $922K worth of SNBR shares and purchased $681.5K worth of SNBR shares. The insider sentiment on Sleep Number has been positive according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joseph Hunter Saklad's trades have generated a -2.4% average return based on past transactions.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.