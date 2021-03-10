The SVP-CHRO of Polaris is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP-CHRO of Polaris (PII – Research Report), James P. Williams, exercised options to sell 24,806 PII shares at $86.45 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.32M.

Following James P. Williams’ last PII Sell transaction on August 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 28.0%. In addition to James P. Williams, one other PII executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Polaris’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion and quarterly net profit of $199 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.74 billion and had a net profit of $99 million. The company has a one-year high of $137.68 and a one-year low of $37.36. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 131.97.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $139.18, reflecting a -3.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Polaris has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James P. Williams' trades have generated a 3.9% average return based on past transactions.

Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.