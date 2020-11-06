The SVP, Chief Tax Officer of GATX (NYSE: GATX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Chief Tax Officer of GATX (GATX – Research Report), Jeffery Young, sold shares of GATX for $40.29K.

Following Jeffery Young’s last GATX Sell transaction on September 15, 2017, the stock climbed by 17.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on GATX’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $304 million and quarterly net profit of $47.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $299 million and had a net profit of $45.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $86.01 and a one-year low of $50.69. GATX’s market cap is $2.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.70.

The insider sentiment on GATX has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates business through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars, pays advalorem taxes and insurance, and provides other ancillary services. The ASC segment provides waterbone transportation of dry bulk commodities such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone, which serves end markets that includes steel making, domestic automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction. The Portfolio Management segment is composed primarily of ownership in a group of joint ventures with Rolls-Royce plc that lease aircraft spare engines, as well as five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, the Norgas Vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.