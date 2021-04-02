The SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA – Research Report), Nicole Hadas, sold shares of AKBA for $3,604.

In addition to Nicole Hadas, 9 other AKBA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.71 and a one-year low of $2.09. AKBA’s market cap is $485 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.10. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.83.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.60, reflecting a -55.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Akebia Therapeutics has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat. The company was founded by Joseph H. Gardner, John M. Rice, Michael E. Pape, Josh P. Fairbank, and Robert A. Shalwitz on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.