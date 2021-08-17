The SVP, Chief Legal Officer & Chi of Suncoke Energy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, Chief Legal Officer & Chi of Suncoke Energy (SXC – Research Report), Gates Katherine, exercised options to sell 19,883 SXC shares at $3.80 a share, for a total transaction value of $147K.

Based on Suncoke Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $364 million and GAAP net loss of -$8,800,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $338 million and had a net profit of $6.5 million. Currently, Suncoke Energy has an average volume of 349.88K. The company has a one-year high of $8.15 and a one-year low of $3.00.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell, Indiana Harbor, Haverhill, Granite City and Middletown cokemaking and heat recovery operations located in Vansant, Virginia; East Chicago, Indiana; Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown, Ohio, respectively. The Brazil Coke segment comprises of its operations in Vitória. The Logistics segment includes the handling and mixing service operations in East Chicago, Indiana; Ceredo, West Virginia; Belle, West Virginia; Catlettsburg, Kentucky; and Convent, Louisiana. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in Lisle, IL.