The SVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of Matson (NYSE: MATX) is Selling Shares

On November 6, the SVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of Matson (MATX – Research Report), Peter Heilmann, sold shares of MATX for $297.7K.

Following Peter Heilmann’s last MATX Sell transaction on November 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 17.2%. In addition to Peter Heilmann, 4 other MATX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Matson’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $645 million and quarterly net profit of $70.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $572 million and had a net profit of $36.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $58.34 and a one-year low of $23.75. MATX’s market cap is $2.39 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.80.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.67, reflecting a -9.6% downside.

Peter Heilmann’s trades have generated a -2.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Matson, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers marine freight, container stevedoring, maintenance, and terminal activities. The Logistics segment includes domestic and international rail intermodal services, regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, expedited freight operations, supply chain management, storage, and distribution services. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.