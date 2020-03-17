The SVP, Chief Acct Officer & Cont of Humana (NYSE: HUM) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP, Chief Acct Officer & Cont of Humana (HUM – Research Report), Cynthia Zipperle, bought shares of HUM for $434.1K.

This recent transaction increases Cynthia Zipperle’s holding in the company by 58.64% to a total of $1.1 million. This is Zipperle’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

Based on Humana’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.3 billion and quarterly net profit of $512 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.17 billion and had a net profit of $355 million. The company has a one-year high of $385.00 and a one-year low of $225.65. HUM’s market cap is $35.7B and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.46.

14 different firms, including Barclays and Cantor Fitzgerald, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Humana has been neutral according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Humana Inc. engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services.. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.