The SVP, CFO & Treas of HMN Financial (NASDAQ: HMNF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, CFO & Treas of HMN Financial (HMNF – Research Report), Jon Eberle, sold shares of HMNF for $53.02K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on HMN Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.22 million and quarterly net profit of $3.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.46 million and had a net profit of $1.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.75 and a one-year low of $13.06. HMNF’s market cap is $96.2 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.10.

The insider sentiment on HMN Financial has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The company’s activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans; as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through the following segments: Home Federal Savings Banks and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.