The SVP, CFO & Treas. of Exantas Capital (NYSE: XAN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, CFO & Treas. of Exantas Capital (XAN – Research Report), David Bryant, bought shares of XAN for $66.75K.

Following this transaction David Bryant’s holding in the company was increased by 256% to a total of $912.4K. In addition to David Bryant, 4 other XAN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

XAN’s market cap is $277M and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.84. The company has a one-year high of $12.51 and a one-year low of $8.06. Currently, Exantas Capital has an average volume of 243.53K.

The insider sentiment on Exantas Capital has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.