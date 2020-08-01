The SVP & CFO of Thermo Fisher is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP & CFO of Thermo Fisher (TMO – Research Report), Williamson Stephen, exercised options to sell 19,800 TMO shares at $131.07 a share, for a total transaction value of $8.13M.

Following Williamson Stephen’s last TMO Sell transaction on February 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 78.5%. In addition to Williamson Stephen, 2 other TMO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $420.99 and a one-year low of $250.21. TMO’s market cap is $162 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 44.30.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $457.00, reflecting a -10.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Thermo Fisher has been negative according to 81 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Williamson Stephen’s trades have generated a -22.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment comprises of portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs, and vaccines as well as diagnosis of disease. The Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services that are used for a range of applications in the laboratory, on the production line, and in the field. The Specialty Diagnostics segment gives diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments, and associated products used to increase the speed and accuracy of diagnoses. The Laboratory Products and Services segment involves in providing everything needed for the laboratory, including a combination of self-manufactured and sourced products for customers in research, academic, government, industrial, and healthcare settings. The company was founded on October 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.