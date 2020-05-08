The SVP & CFO of Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & CFO of Synalloy (SYNL – Research Report), Dennis Loughran, bought shares of SYNL for $19.68K.

Following this transaction Dennis Loughran’s holding in the company was increased by 3.09% to a total of $679.3K. In addition to Dennis Loughran, 3 other SYNL executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.61 and a one-year low of $7.29. Currently, Synalloy has an average volume of 43.46K.

The insider sentiment on Synalloy has been positive according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals Segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc. (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc. (Specialty). The BRISMET manufactures welded pipe, primarily from stainless steel, but also from other corrosion-resistant metals. The Palmer manufactures of fiberglass and steel storage tanks for the oil and gas, waste water treatment, and municipal water industries. The Specialty distributes hot finish, seamless, carbon steel pipe, and tubing. The Specialty Chemicals segment operates as Manufacturers Chemicals, LLC, which produces chemicals for the chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial, and other industries. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.