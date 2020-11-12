The SVP & CFO of Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP & CFO of Rayonier (RYN – Research Report), Mark Mchugh, sold shares of RYN for $133.8K.

Based on Rayonier’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $199 million and GAAP net loss of -$758,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $156 million and had a GAAP net loss of $433K. The company has a one-year high of $33.10 and a one-year low of $15.96. RYN’s market cap is $3.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 80.50.

The insider sentiment on Rayonier has been neutral according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.