The SVP, CFO of PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) is Selling Shares

On November 10, the SVP, CFO of PDC Energy (PDCE – Research Report), Scott Meyers, sold shares of PDCE for $167.2K.

Following Scott Meyers’ last PDCE Sell transaction on March 08, 2021, the stock climbed by 18.9%. In addition to Scott Meyers, one other PDCE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on PDC Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $533 million and GAAP net loss of -$87,037,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $174 million and had a GAAP net loss of $222 million. The company has a one-year high of $59.00 and a one-year low of $13.59. Currently, PDC Energy has an average volume of 550.68K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.33, reflecting a -18.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on PDC Energy has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Scott Meyers’ trades have generated a -17.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.