The SVP & CFO of Neurometrix (NASDAQ: NURO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & CFO of Neurometrix (NURO – Research Report), Thomas T. Higgins, sold shares of NURO for $271.2K.

This is Higgins’ first Sell trade following 22 Buy transactions.

Based on Neurometrix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.21 million and GAAP net loss of -$531,584. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $851.9K. The company has a one-year high of $38.75 and a one-year low of $1.39. Currently, Neurometrix has an average volume of 699.39K.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.