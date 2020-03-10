The SVP & CFO of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & CFO of Middlesex Water Company (MSEX – Research Report), Bruce Oconnor, sold shares of MSEX for $212.4K.

Following Bruce Oconnor’s last MSEX Sell transaction on May 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $69.92 and a one-year low of $52.51. Currently, Middlesex Water Company has an average volume of 58.66K. MSEX’s market cap is $1.11B and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.44.

The insider sentiment on Middlesex Water Company has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Middlesex Water Co. owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.