The SVP & CFO of IPG Photonics is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP & CFO of IPG Photonics (IPGP – Research Report), Timothy Pv Mammen, exercised options to sell 14,200 IPGP shares at $71.77 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.18M.

In addition to Timothy Pv Mammen, 3 other IPGP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $166.49 and a one-year low of $98.04. Currently, IPG Photonics has an average volume of 438.45K. IPGP’s market cap is $7.7 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 50.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $164.50, reflecting a -12.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $9.18M worth of IPGP shares and purchased $459.4K worth of IPGP shares. The insider sentiment on IPG Photonics has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.