The SVP & CFO of Golden Minerals Co (NYSE MKT: AUMN) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP & CFO of Golden Minerals Co (AUMN – Research Report), Robert Vogels, bought shares of AUMN for $11.66K.

Following this transaction Robert Vogels’ holding in the company was increased by 18.91% to a total of $74.66K. In addition to Robert Vogels, 2 other AUMN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Starting in May 2019, AUMN received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

Golden Minerals Co. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties containing precious metals. Its projects include El Quevar, Velardeña, Santa Maria, Rodeo, and Yoquivo. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.