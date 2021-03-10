The SVP & CFO of Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & CFO of Cimarex Energy (XEC – Research Report), Burford G Mark, sold shares of XEC for $335.7K.

In addition to Burford G Mark, 3 other XEC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $69.35 and a one-year low of $12.15. Currently, Cimarex Energy has an average volume of 336. XEC’s market cap is $6.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.50.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.37, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cimarex Energy has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.