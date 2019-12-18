The SVP & CFO of Argan (NYSE: AGX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & CFO of Argan (AGX – Research Report), David Hibbert Watson, bought shares of AGX for $35.79K.

This recent transaction increases David Hibbert Watson’s holding in the company by 37.04% to a total of $140.8K. Following David Hibbert Watson’s last AGX Buy transaction on January 11, 2016, the stock climbed by 9.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $51.95 and a one-year low of $32.43. Currently, Argan has an average volume of 124.65K.

David Hibbert Watson's trades have generated a 32.3% average return based on past transactions.

Argan, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.