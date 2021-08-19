The SVP, CFO, CAO & Treasurer of Workiva is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, CFO, CAO & Treasurer of Workiva (WK – Research Report), Jill Klindt, exercised options to sell 18,335 WK shares at $15.84 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.4M.

Following Jill Klindt’s last WK Sell transaction on September 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 78.1%. In addition to Jill Klindt, 2 other WK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Workiva’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $106 million and GAAP net loss of -$9,514,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $83.86 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $140.54 and a one-year low of $52.39. Currently, Workiva has an average volume of 316.14K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy WK with a $150.00 price target. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $146.25, reflecting a -7.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Workiva has been negative according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Workiva, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting and compliance. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail. The company was founded by Matthew M. Rizai, Jerome M. Behar, Martin J. Vanderploeg, Joseph H. Howell, and Daniel J. Murray in August 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.