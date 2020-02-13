The SVP & CCO of PH Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP & CCO of PH Glatfelter (GLT – Research Report), Christopher Astley, sold shares of GLT for $137.8K.

Following Christopher Astley’s last GLT Sell transaction on May 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PH Glatfelter’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $231 million and GAAP net loss of $44.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $229 million and had a GAAP net loss of $80.09 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.03 and a one-year low of $12.88. Currently, PH Glatfelter has an average volume of 173.40K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

P.H. Glatfelter Co. is engaged in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the following two business segments: Composite Fibers and Advanced Airlaid Materials.