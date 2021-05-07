The SVP & CAO of Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is Selling Shares

On May 5, the SVP & CAO of Realogy (RLGY – Research Report), Timothy Gustavson, sold shares of RLGY for $208.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Realogy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion and quarterly net profit of $33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.12 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $462 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.94 and a one-year low of $3.66. RLGY’s market cap is $2.08 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.20.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $20.00, reflecting a -13.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Realogy has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates residential real estate brokerage business in the U.S. primarily under the Coldwell Banker Corcoran and Sotheby’s International Realty brand names. The Realogy Title Group segment assists in closing of real estate transactions by providing full-service title and settlement services to customers, real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations and financial institutions with many of these services provided in connection with the Company’s real estate brokerage. The Realogy Leads Group segment consists of affinity programs (both company- and client-directed) as well as broker-to-broker referrals. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, NJ.