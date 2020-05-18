The SVP & CAO of Hms Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP & CAO of Hms Holdings (HMSY – Research Report), Greg Aunan, exercised options to sell 32,459 HMSY shares at $19.30 a share, for a total transaction value of $864.4K.

Based on Hms Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $171 million and quarterly net profit of $12.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a net profit of $19.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.67 and a one-year low of $18.20. Currently, Hms Holdings has an average volume of 889.50K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.60, reflecting a -15.8% downside.

HMS Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of cost containment solutions in the healthcare marketplace. It uses healthcare data technology, analytics, and related services to deliver coordination of benefits, payment, population risk intelligence, care management, and consumer engagement solutions to help payers reduce costs, and improve healthcare outcomes. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.