The SVP & CAO of AmerisourceBergen is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP & CAO of AmerisourceBergen (ABC – Research Report), Lazarus Krikorian, exercised options to sell 17,673 ABC shares at $98.24 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.2M.

Following Lazarus Krikorian’s last ABC Sell transaction on March 09, 2021, the stock climbed by 15.8%. In addition to Lazarus Krikorian, one other ABC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on AmerisourceBergen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $53.41 billion and quarterly net profit of $292 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.37 billion and had a net profit of $289 million. The company has a one-year high of $128.87 and a one-year low of $92.00. Currently, AmerisourceBergen has an average volume of 549.62K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.67, reflecting a -11.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on AmerisourceBergen has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes a comprehensive offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name & generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies & equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to a wide variety of healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent & chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care & alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. The Other segment focuses on global commercialization services and animal health and includes ABCS, World Courier, and MWI. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA.