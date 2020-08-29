The SVP and Mgng Director, EMEA of Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP and Mgng Director, EMEA of Align Tech (ALGN – Research Report), Simon Beard, sold shares of ALGN for $1.45M.

In addition to Simon Beard, 5 other ALGN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $326.36 and a one-year low of $127.88. Currently, Align Tech has an average volume of 418.79K. ALGN’s market cap is $23.68 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.00.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $325.11, reflecting a -5.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Align Tech has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, design, and marketing of global medical devices. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen and assist products, and vivera retainers along with training and ancillary products for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment comprises of intraoral scanning systems and additional services available with the intraoral scanners that provide digital alternatives to the traditional cast models. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.