The SVP and COO T&D of MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP and COO T&D of MYR Group (MYRG – Research Report), Tod Cooper, sold shares of MYRG for $698.5K.

Following Tod Cooper’s last MYRG Sell transaction on March 15, 2017, the stock climbed by 59.6%. In addition to Tod Cooper, one other MYRG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MYR Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $650 million and quarterly net profit of $21.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $513 million and had a net profit of $13.39 million. The company has a one-year high of $101.61 and a one-year low of $33.68. Currently, MYR Group has an average volume of 62.72K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.00, reflecting a -2.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on MYR Group has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tod Cooper’s trades have generated a 10.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MYR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution; and Commercial and Industrial segments. The Transmission and Distribution segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services to high voltage transmission lines, substations, lower voltage underground, and overhead distribution systems. The Commercial and Industrial segment designs, installs, and maintains commercial and industrial wiring; traffic networks; and bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.