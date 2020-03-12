The SVP and COO of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP and COO of Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA – Research Report), Stephan Rapaglia, bought shares of UBA for $4,431.

This recent transaction increases Stephan Rapaglia’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $6,041.

The company has a one-year high of $24.88 and a one-year low of $14.05. UBA’s market cap is $691.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.82. Currently, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average volume of 107.05K.

The insider sentiment on Urstadt Biddle Properties has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.