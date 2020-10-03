The SVP and Chief Business Officer of Adamis Pharma (NASDAQ: ADMP) is Selling Shares

On October 1, the SVP and Chief Business Officer of Adamis Pharma (ADMP – Research Report), David Marguglio, sold shares of ADMP for $16K.

In addition to David Marguglio, one other ADMP executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $1.51 and a one-year low of $0.27. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.27.

The insider sentiment on Adamis Pharma has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and sales of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical and other drug products. It offers Symjepi product for allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction (ED), markets. The company was founded in June 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.