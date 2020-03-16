The SVP and CFO of Verso (NYSE: VRS) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP and CFO of Verso (VRS – Research Report), Campbell Allen James, bought shares of VRS for $8,260.

In addition to Campbell Allen James, one other VRS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.35 and a one-year low of $9.61. Currently, Verso has an average volume of 327.54K. VRS’s market cap is $461.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.09.

The insider sentiment on Verso has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Campbell Allen James’ trades have generated a -23.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the Paper and Pulp business segments. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book, and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.