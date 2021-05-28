The SVP, Analog of Microchip (NASDAQ: MCHP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Analog of Microchip (MCHP – Research Report), Richard Simoncic, sold shares of MCHP for $385.5K.

This is Simoncic’s first Sell trade following 17 Buy transactions. Following Richard Simoncic’s last MCHP Sell transaction on May 19, 2021, the stock climbed by 9.2%.

Based on Microchip’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion and quarterly net profit of $116 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.33 billion and had a net profit of $99.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $166.67 and a one-year low of $94.05. MCHP’s market cap is $42.6 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 119.60.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $184.40, reflecting a -15.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.08M worth of MCHP shares and purchased $5.35M worth of MCHP shares. The insider sentiment on Microchip has been neutral according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1989, Arizona-based Microchip Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets.